Interesting! Hrithik and Deepika's 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch': A Melodic Journey Igniting Romance and Chemistry

As 'Fighter' gears up for its theatrical debut, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone sizzle in the romantic anthem 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch'. A musical delight with scorching chemistry
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 12/22/2023 - 22:40
MUMBAI: Following the foot-tapping 'Sher Khul Gaye,' the makers of the much-anticipated 'Fighter' have unveiled another musical gem titled 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch.' This song, laden with groove and punch, showcases the scintillating chemistry between Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

The music video unfolds against picturesque landscapes, creating a perfect backdrop for the palpable romance between the lead pair. With a melody that resonates deeply, 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' takes the audience on a melodic journey, reminiscent of the vibe from 'Ghungroo Toot Gaye' in Hrithik Roshan's previous blockbuster, 'War.'

Also Read: Woah! Anil Kapoor steals the spotlight in first look of 'Fighter'

Hrithik Roshan shared the song on his Instagram, teasing fans with the caption, "Hai ishq?... Ya hai woh… #IshqJaisaKuch. SONG OUT NOW! Catch the FULL song ONLY on the BIG screen."

The musical magic is the result of the talent of music director duo Vishal & Sheykhar, with vocals by Shilpa Rao and Mellow D, and lyrics penned by Kumaar. The dynamic choreography, handled by the renowned duo Bosco and Caesar, adds to the visual appeal of the song.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2024. As the film's release date approaches, 'Ishq Jaisa Kuch' is poised to become the anthem of romance, offering a glimpse into the magnetic chemistry that awaits audiences in this much-anticipated cinematic extravaganza.

Also Read: Fighter Teaser: Whoa! Mumbai Police takes inspiration from the Hrithik Roshan-Deepika Padukone starrer, watch video

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

