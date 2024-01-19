Interesting! Hrithik Roshan on what went wrong with Vikram Vedha, “…now that Vikram Vedha has released on OTT, I have gotten amazing feedback from the people”

MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. The movie will be released on 25th Jan.

While Fighter is Hrithik’s upcoming movie, he was previously seen in the movie Vikram Vedha wherein his performance was very much appreciated but the movie unfortunately did not make a good collection.

Also read - Happy Birthday Hrithik Roshan: Hot! As the Fighter actor turns 50, check out some of his hottest looks

In an interaction with a media outlet, actor Hrithik Roshan got into an interesting conversation where he talked about his movie Vikram Vedha and what went wrong.

Hrithik Roshan on failure of Vikram Vedha in theatres but success on OTT

After the film (Vikram Vedha) didn’t do well it struck me that maybe this is a dangerous ground, I can’t repeatedly do films that don’t cater and I was surprised that I was thinking like this because up until then I had never catered. We can't think through this, we don’t really know what the truth is but I am aware that this thought has crossed my mind, should I save a window for films like this but continue to do films that get me a box office because when you ask what’s more important, box office or acclaim, it is box office. The biggest acclaim is the box office. That is when and how you know how many people in the world you have contributed to, as a community. Having said that, now that Vikram Vedha has been released on OTT, I have gotten amazing feedback from the people saying that they should have watched the movie in theatres. So I wonder what we missed or maybe it was just not a community experience film.

Also read - Shocking! Is everything okay between Deepika Padukone and fighter director Siddharth Anand?

This was Hrithik Roshan’s point of view about Vikram Vedha. Tell us your view about the movie, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.