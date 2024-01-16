Shocking! Is everything okay between Deepika Padukone and fighter director Siddharth Anand?

First we have got the news of actress Deepika Padukone unfollowing the director Siddharth Anand plus we cannot see the actress in any promotional activities, is everything ok between the fighter actress and the fighter director?
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 01/16/2024 - 18:39
movie_image: 
Deepika

MUMBAI: One of the most much awaited movies of the year is Fighter, the movie that has Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor along with Akshay Oberoi and Karan Singh Grover has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making, recently we have seen the trailer of the movie Fighter which was directed by Siddharth Anand who has earlier given movies like Bang Bang, War and Pathaan.

One day before the trailer we have seen the actress Deepika Padukone unfollowing the director Siddharth Anand, well this had grab be attention of the fans and audience and we have seen many media portals covering this news, later the next day we have seen the complete cast of the movie Fighter came together for the launch the trailer of the movie with a grand event which was held in Mumbai but the actress Deepika Padukone was missing from this gathering.

Also read -Fighter: Shocking! Director Siddharth Anand unfollows Deepika Padukone before film’s trailer release?

Now recently we have came to know that the entire cast of the movie Fighter will be seen promoting their movie on the set of Indian Idol, but once again actress Deepika Padukone is not the part of the promotional event, well why the actress is not being seeing during the promotional event of the movie Fighter, is everything okay between Deepika Padukone and the director Siddharth Anand, what do you think what can be the reason, do let us know in the comment section below.

Talking about the movie Fighter it is also to hit the big screen on 25th January.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read- Fighter: Exciting! Here is when the Trailer of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer will release

