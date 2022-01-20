INTERESTING: It’s time for Vicky Kaushal to pay for all those FRIES he relished!

MUMBAI: Vicky Kaushal, who tied the knot on December 9 with Katrina Kaif, have celebrated their first Lohri in Indore as he is currently shooting there for his next film.

Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a picture of himself working out at the gym. In the picture, he can be seen flaunting his muscles while sitting on gym equipment. He was wearing a white vest teamed with track pants and shoes. He was also sporting a cap which he wore backwards. In the caption, he revealed that he pays for all the fries he had by sweating out at the gymnasium. He captioned the post, "Time to pay for those ."

On the work front, Vicky is currently busy shooting for his new film in Indore. Sara Ali Khan will be seen sharing screen space with Vicky in the yet-to-be-titled film. Apart from this, the actor will also feature in 'Sam Bhadur' biopic, 'Govinda Naam Mera' and 'Takht'.

CREDIT: TOI