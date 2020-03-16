Interesting! Karan Johar did not make his acting debut with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge

MUMBAI: Karan Johar completes half a century today, and the filmmaker has pulled out all the stops to make it an affair to remember. From what we've heard, the Karan Johar birthday party is going to be a spectacular event that's should leave everyone awestruck. An entire floor has apparently been booked at the prestigious Yash Raj Studios.

Karan is one of the most successful filmmakers in the country today, having directed and produced a number of successful films over the years. However, he began his journey in the entertainment world as an actor. And no, not with Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. The first time Karan faced the camera was as a teenager for the sci-fi TV series Indradhanush, in which he was part of the main cast.

Indradhanush, created by Aanand Mahendroo, aired on Doordarshan in 1989 with 13 episodes. The sci-fi fantasy series followed a group of kids, who assemble a computer which is host to an alien prince from Andromeda Galaxy. As one of the kids gets kidnapped, the Prince gives the kids a time machine, leading to their other-worldly adventures. Karan was one of the kids, along with Jitendra Rajpal, Ameesha Jhaveri, and Sagar Arya.

Have a look.

The show was shot at the iconic RK Studios in Mumbai and, upon its release, was heralded by many to be ahead of its time.

Eventually, Karan moved behind the camera and started working as assistant to Aditya Chopra, chiefly in DDLJ. In 1998, he made his directorial debut with the Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji-starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

Recently, the filmmaker took to his social media handles and announced that he will be soon directing his first-ever action movie. In a statement issued, KJo mentioned that he will begin shooting for this new movie after the release of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

