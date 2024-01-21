Interesting! Karan Johar Pays Glowing Tribute to Shah Rukh Khan: 'An Irreplaceable Persona'

MUMBAI: In a heartfelt revelation, Karan Johar, the acclaimed director known for his collaboration with Shah Rukh Khan in iconic films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, has poured praise on the legendary actor. In an interview with Forbes, Johar shared his thoughts on actors and stardom, specifically focusing on the unparalleled charisma of Shah Rukh Khan.

Expressing his admiration, Karan Johar stated, "I don’t think there’s a better conversationalist, a more intelligent mind, a more charming and arresting persona, and an aura that is inexplicable than Shah Rukh Khan. That majestic magnetism only he has. He’s irreplaceable." Johar emphasized the uniqueness of Khan's personality, asserting that while there will be 'many actors' in the future, there 'never was and never will be a personality like Shah Rukh Khan.'

Also Read: Wow! Shah Rukh Khan to Kick Off 2024 with Another Hat-trick After Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki?

The camaraderie between Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan extends beyond the professional realm, with both sharing a close personal bond. Having collaborated on several successful films, their friendship is evident in the mutual respect and admiration they express for each other.

Highlighting Shah Rukh Khan's timeless impact on the film industry, Karan Johar noted that the era of stardom might see an end with actors like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, but the 'Jawan' actor's influence will persist. The duo has left an indelible mark on Bollywood, having worked together in hit films like Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna and My Name is Khan, among others.

As for their individual projects, Karan Johar has a promising lineup, including the TV series Call Me Bae, featuring Ananya Panday and Varun Dhawan. On the other hand, Shah Rukh Khan, who enjoyed success with films like Pathaan, Jawan, and Dunki in 2023, hinted at a new project in March-April, expressing a desire to explore a film that is more age-real and positions him as the protagonist.

Also Read: What! When Shah Rukh opened up about not getting work in an action film initially, “nobody was taking me…”

Credit: The Indian Express



