Interesting! Kriti Sanon's Production Venture "Do Patti" Marks a Shift, but Direction Not on the Horizon

MUMBAI: In an interview with News18, Kriti revealed that while she has embraced the role of a producer for Do Patti, she currently has no plans to step into the director's chair. She expressed her love for being in front of the camera and emphasized the demanding nature of a director's job, stating, "A director’s job is far more difficult, and you have to stay with that one project for a very long time. I don’t think I can do that."

Kriti recalled conversations with Mimi's director, Laxman Utekar, who envisioned her directing a film someday. However, Kriti asserted that she is content with her role as an actor and enjoys the collaborative process of filmmaking.

As a producer, Kriti shared her involvement in the scripting process of Do Patti, collaborating with Kanika Dhillon. She expressed her joy in contributing to the film's music and development, describing the experience as a learning curve. Kriti highlighted her curiosity about various filmmaking departments, stating that she often thinks about scenes beyond the perspective of her character.

Reflecting on her transition into production, Kriti explained her decision to "shift the gear" after nearly a decade in the industry. She acknowledged her deep connection with Do Patti, describing it as a project that had her heart, soul, brain, love, tears, dreams, and more.

Kriti Sanon's Do Patti is a thriller film produced under her banner, Blue Butterfly Films, in collaboration with Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures. The film features Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Shaheer Sheikh and is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi. Do Patti is set to premiere on Netflix.

While Kriti Sanon embraces her role as a producer, her commitment to acting remains evident in her upcoming projects. She is set to star in an untitled romantic film with Shahid Kapoor and The Crew, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. As Kriti continues to diversify her roles in the industry, her journey remains one of curiosity and exploration.

