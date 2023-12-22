Interesting! Monster Machine Gun in "Animal": Art Director Suresh Selvarajan Teases Its Appearance in Sequel "Animal Park"

MUMBAI: The monstrous machine gun, operated by Ranbir Kapoor in "Animal," has garnered attention for its realness and impact in the film. Suresh Selvarajan sheds light on the creation process, emphasizing the challenge of making alterations to a real machine gun.

The art director shares insights into Ranbir Kapoor's reaction upon seeing the machine gun, highlighting the realism that surprised the actor.

When asked about the possibility of the monster machine gun appearing in the sequel, "Animal Park," Suresh Selvarajan hints at its presence. He playfully suggests that it might feature in a small miniature form in the sequel, teasing viewers with the prospect of a different level of intensity.

Suresh Selvarajan recounts Ranbir Kapoor's initial surprise upon witnessing the real machine gun during the filming of "Animal." The actor, aware of the machine's existence, was taken aback by its realistic nature, leading to an unexpected and genuine reaction. Ranbir Kapoor's response reflects the impact of the machine gun in the film.

"Animal," directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and others. The film was released on December 1, 2023, and has generated significant attention for its unique elements, including the monstrous machine gun.

