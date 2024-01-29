Interesting! Mrunal Thakur Opens Up About Limited Opportunities in Hindi Films

Actress Mrunal Thakur reveals surprising challenges in securing significant roles in Hindi romantic films.
MUMBAI: Mrunal Thakur, the talented Marathi actress who soared to fame in Telugu cinema with the success of "Sita Ramam," directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, is enjoying a thriving career in Tollywood. The triumph of "Sita Ramam" has paved the way for numerous opportunities in the Telugu film industry, marking a successful journey for the actress.

Following the success of "Sita Ramam," Mrunal Thakur graced the screen in Nani’s "H Nanna," released on December 7, 2023. The movie has garnered considerable success, contributing to Mrunal’s rising popularity in the Telugu film fraternity. This success has reflected in her remuneration, reportedly reaching around Rs 3 crore for her latest venture.

However, despite her flourishing career in Tollywood, Mrunal recently expressed her surprise in an interview with Hindi media. The actress, who started her career in Hindi serials, revealed that she is not getting opportunities in significant Hindi films, especially in the romantic genre. This revelation has sparked discussions on social media, shedding light on the challenges faced by artists in various regional film industries.

Adding to Mrunal Thakur’s accomplishments is a rumoured opportunity in Tamil cinema. Speculations are rife that she might star opposite Sivakarthikeyan in a Pan India film directed by A R Murugadoss. The potential inclusion of Mrunal has generated significant buzz, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project.

In the Telugu film arena, Mrunal Thakur is set to appear as the female lead in Vijay Devarakonda’s upcoming movie "Family Star," directed by Parasuram. While initial reports hinted at Pooja Hegde being cast opposite Vijay, Mrunal’s inclusion has sparked curiosity about the film’s dynamics and storyline.

Mrunal Thakur’s journey from Telugu successes to potential Pan India ventures showcases her versatility and growing prominence in the Indian film industry. As she continues to charm audiences across regions, the actress remains a formidable presence in the evolving landscape of Indian cinema.

