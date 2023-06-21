Interesting! Not Saif Ali Khan, but THIS actor was the first choice to play Lankesh/Ravana in Adipurush

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. But did you know that Saif was not the first choice of director Om Raut
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 13:17
movie_image: 
Adipurush

MUMBAI : After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Maa Sita and Ravana.

Also Read-Really! Not Kriti Sanon but Anushka Sharma, and these two actresses were the first choice for Janaki’s role in Adipurush

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. But did you know that Saif was not the first choice of director Om Raut to play the role of Ravana/Dashanana/Lankesh in the film?

Om Raut initially didn’t want to cast the Vikram Vedha actor as Lankesh and wanted a superhit hero. The makers approached this actor but he refused to take up the role. We are talking about actor Ajay Devgn.

Ajay and Om have worked together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was helmed by the latter. Ajay also received a National Award for the film. 

Also Read-Prabhas mania overwhelms fans in Telugu states as 'Adipurush' releases

Ajay refused the film due to his busy schedule but turns out it is a wise decision on his part as the film has been subjected to a lot of backlash and ridicule. Ramayan fans have been offended by the film and were also not happy with Saif’s portrayal of Lankesh. The All India Cine Workers Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban. 

Adipurush is made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crores with the makers even having re-worked on the VFX and now are rewriting the cringe worthy dialogues. All in all the film has been in trouble from the word go. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-DNA 

Adipurush Adipurush movie review Adipurush review Prabhas Saif Ali Khan Kriti Sanon Sunny Singh Devdatta Nage Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 06/21/2023 - 13:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav: Daksha takes a major decision, Diti preparing for a major attack
MUMBAI:COLORS' upcoming show, ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyaag Taandav’ delves into the first love story of the universe,...
Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj decides to bring Kavya home, Dimpy objects
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Pandya Store: Oh No! Chiku and Natasha ho in search for aliens
MUMBAI : Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Interesting! Not Saif Ali Khan, but THIS actor was the first choice to play Lankesh/Ravana in Adipurush
MUMBAI : After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago....
Will Shraddha finally reunite with Sia? Watch Kismat Ki Lakiron Se on Shemaroo Umang and witness the unexpected twist of fate
MUMBAI : Shemaroo Umang's popular show, "Kismat Ki Lakiron Se." The Drama reaches its peak as viewers witness the heart...
Junooniyat: Drama Alert! Ellahi forcefully chooses Jordan as her partner in the competition!
MUMBAI :  Colors' show produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions titled Junooniyatt is a musical...
Recent Stories
Adipurush
Interesting! Not Saif Ali Khan, but THIS actor was the first choice to play Lankesh/Ravana in Adipurush
Latest Video
Related Stories
Prakash Kaur
Lovely! Dharmendra and wife Prakash Kaur seen smiling at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya’s wedding in these unseen pictures
Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya
Aww! Esha Deol has a sweet wish for newly-weds Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya, check it out
Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Whoa! Meet Devdatta Nage, actor who played the controversial version of Lord Hanuman in Adipurush
Modi to Ban the film and file case against
Adipurush controversy: What! All India Cine Workers Association write to PM Narendra Modi to Ban the film and file case against makers
Bijay Anand
Exclusive! International Yoga Day: Adipurush actor Bijay Anand reveals how Yoga changed his life
A complete package of a film
24 years of 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam': A complete package of a film