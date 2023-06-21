Interesting! Not Saif Ali Khan, but THIS actor was the first choice to play Lankesh/Ravana in Adipurush

MUMBAI : After a long wait and much hype, Om Raut’s magnum opus Adipurush finally hit the cinema halls a few days ago. With the makers having worked on the VFX all over again after fans were disappointed with the first trailer, fans expected something spellbinding and extraordinary. But alas the film has been at the receiving end of criticism, mockery and hatred for the outlandish dialogues and portrayal of Lord Ram, Lord Laxman, Maa Sita and Ravana.

The film stars Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh, Prabhas as Raghav, Sunny Singh as Laxman and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. But did you know that Saif was not the first choice of director Om Raut to play the role of Ravana/Dashanana/Lankesh in the film?

Om Raut initially didn’t want to cast the Vikram Vedha actor as Lankesh and wanted a superhit hero. The makers approached this actor but he refused to take up the role. We are talking about actor Ajay Devgn.

Ajay and Om have worked together in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior which was helmed by the latter. Ajay also received a National Award for the film.

Ajay refused the film due to his busy schedule but turns out it is a wise decision on his part as the film has been subjected to a lot of backlash and ridicule. Ramayan fans have been offended by the film and were also not happy with Saif’s portrayal of Lankesh. The All India Cine Workers Association wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban.

Adipurush is made on a massive budget of Rs 600 crores with the makers even having re-worked on the VFX and now are rewriting the cringe worthy dialogues. All in all the film has been in trouble from the word go.

