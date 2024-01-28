Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi Reveals Title and Actor Choice for Hypothetical Biopic

MUMBAI: Pankaj Tripathi, the distinguished and successful Bollywood actor renowned for his roles in films like "Gangs of Wasseypur," "Newton," "Stree," and "Bareilly Ki Barfi," recently engaged in an exclusive conversation. Among the 50 questions he answered, one stood out—what would be the title of a film based on his life?

With a touch of humility, Tripathi responded, "Meri Zindagi Ke Upar Ek Film. Uska naam yehi hota, Meri Zindagi Ke Upar Ek Film (A film on my life. That's what it would be called, a film on my life)."

The intrigue deepened as the conversation shifted to the hypothetical casting of the actor to portray Pankaj Tripathi on the big screen. Without hesitation, Tripathi expressed his choice: his "Mirzapur" co-star, Vikrant Massey. This revelation adds an exciting dimension to the imagined biopic, sparking curiosity among fans.

In a recent Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on Reddit, a user delved into the influence of PR in the entertainment industry. The user questioned the prevalent culture of hiring PR teams by celebrities to stay relevant in the media. Tripathi, a National Award winner, offered a nuanced perspective, acknowledging that PR can create popularity but emphasized that true memorability stems from one's body of work. He stated, “PR aapko charchit bana sakta hai, yaadgaar aap apne kaam se bante hoon (PR can make you popular, but you become memorable through your work).”

Tripathi's insightful response resonated with the Reddit community, receiving praise for its wisdom and relevance. As fans await more projects from the talented actor, his recent appearance in "Main Atal Hoon," portraying former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, showcased his versatility and acting prowess.

