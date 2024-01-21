Must Read! Pankaj Tripathi's Humble Stance: Mother Is Blissfully Unaware of His Acting Career

MUMBAI: Despite earning accolades and a National Film Award for his outstanding role in Mimi, Pankaj Tripathi maintains a grounded approach to fame. Originating from a modest background with no familial ties to the film industry, the actor has carved a distinctive niche for himself in the competitive world of Bollywood.

In a recent conversation with India Today, Tripathi candidly shared that his parents, particularly his mother, remain blissfully unaware of the intricacies of his successful acting career. He expressed, "My mother was here recently with me and forced us to send her back. She wants that simple life. The other day, she asked me that someone had come home asking about me, and wondered if I was too popular. She still doesn't know what I do, and I don't even find the reason that she has to."

Tripathi, who harbored a lifelong dream of receiving a National Award, shared the inspiration behind this aspiration. Observing seniors like Ashish Vidyarthi and Manoj Bajpayee being honored at the National School of Drama fueled his desire for similar recognition. Describing the simplicity of the National Award ceremony, Tripathi emphasized its heartfelt acknowledgment from the country, devoid of commercialism.

Despite his growing success and a myriad of offers flooding in, the Mirzapur actor surprised fans by announcing his decision to take on fewer projects. Tripathi stressed the importance of spending quality time with his family and underscored that while his profession allows him to provide the best life for them, it is not his entire existence.

Having missed out on cherished moments due to work commitments, he now prioritizes experiences with loved ones, setting goals like watching rain with his wife. Tripathi shared his introspective journey while working on his upcoming project, Main Atal Hoon, where he portrays former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Delving into Vajpayee's poetry and politics, he noted a significant internal transformation, feeling more democratic.

Pankaj Tripathi, rising from supporting roles to stardom, encountered challenges before his breakthrough in Gangs of Wasseypur. With projects like Metro... In Dino and Stree 2 on the horizon, Tripathi's journey continues to be a testament to his talent and humility in the world of Indian cinema.

