What! Pankaj Tripathi hints at taking a break after Main Atal Hoon release, “want my eight hours of sleep”

Pankaj will soon be seen in the biographical drama of our former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The actor who has tirelessly worked for the last 20 years is now thinking of taking some time off to focus on his personal life.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 21:15
MUMBAI : Pankaj Tripathi is a name synonymous with brilliant acting and talent. He has given us critically acclaimed performances in Projects like Gangs of Wasseypur, Mirzapur, Mimi and many more, and continues to mesmerize us. Pankaj has been quite low key for the first half of 2023, with no major announcement on the work front. However, the actor promises it's going to change soon because he is going to have a busy 2023.

Pankaj will soon be seen in the biographical drama of our former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The actor who has tirelessly worked for the last 20 years is now thinking of taking some time off to focus on his personal life. 

Speaking to a news portal, “If we sleep for eight hours, our body is prepared for 16 hours. During my years of struggle, I used to sleep for eight hours. But now, during these years of success, I am unable to get those eight hours of sleep. Now, I realise the value of those eight hours of sleep. Once the movie (Main Atal Hoon) is released, all promotion activities are done, main tyaag dunga. I'm very determined as a person. If I want to feed in my brains that I want my eight hours of sleep, I'll get that.”

He further said, “I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

About Author

