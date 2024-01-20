Interesting! Pankaj Tripathi's Insight on Bollywood's PR and Pap Culture wins the hearts of viewers on the Internet

MUMBAI : Renowned Hindi film actor Pankaj Tripathi, who played the role of former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihar Vajpayee in the newly released film Main Atal Hoon, has been promoting the movie. In an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session that he recently hosted on Reddit, the actor responded to several fan-posed questions.

A netizen inquired about his opinion on the PR and paparazzi culture of Bollywood. His smart words impressed everyone! Pankaj Tripathi was asked by a Reddit user, “Sir what's ur take on PR? I mean many celebs are onto this culture of hiring PR teams to stay relevant in the media...is it right? I mean actors do have PR teams nd I guess aapke paas bhi hogi hi...lekin itna heavy involvement of PR and Papz...just for staying relevant on internet...is a bit weird Aap kya kehna chahoge ispe??”

Pankaj Tripathi responded by saying that while PR can help one become relevant, their work is what truly sets them apart. “PR aapko charchit bana sakta hai, yaadgaar aap apne kaam se bante hoon (PR can make you relevant/popular, but you become memorable through your own work),” he replied.

His response gained popularity on the social networking site, and one Redditor wrote, “Kya baat kahi h sir! Mza agya,” another one commented, “Very well said.” Another netizen wrote, “such wise words! on point.”

In the meantime, Pankaj Tripathi was questioned regarding his screenplay selection procedure and whether auditions are still necessary for specific roles. The Mirzapur actor replied, writing, “No auditions, only look-tests. Aur jo content/script dil ko accha lag jaye. (Whichever content/script touches the heart)”. In response to a question from a fan asking whether he would perform roles that contradict his morals and convictions, the actor said, "Being a professional artist, karna toh chahiye. Lekin bahot mushkil hoga. (Being a professional artist, I should. But it will be very difficult).”

Pankaj Tripathi was asked by a Reddit user if he was enthused about any unidentified projects. In response, the actor said he was going to take a three- to four-month vacation and that he intended to pursue theater. “3-4 mahine ki chutti lene wala hoon. Kisi ko batana mat. Actually, I am planning to do theatre,” he wrote. In response to a question about whether he intended to enter Hollywood anytime soon, he said, “Not as of now. Hum santusht hai. (I am satisfied).”

Meanwhile, Pankaj Tripathi discussed his desire to reduce his workload and take on only a few projects in a recent interview. He clarified that he would prefer to work on only three projects rather than ten. He will be able to work more effectively because his mind and creative process will both benefit from this.

On January 19, 2024, Pankaj Tripathi's film Main Atal Hoon was released in theaters. He may next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino and the Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film Stree 2.

Credit- Pinkvilla

