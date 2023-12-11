Interesting! From Ranbir Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do to Ranveer Singh in Bombay Velvet, here are casting options that never happened

MUMBAI: A film’s success is attributed not only with the story, direction and screenplay but also because of the casting choices. Also, after a film becomes a hit it is nearly impossible to imagine another actor/actress in place of the original cast. There are times when a casting does not materialize due to some reason or the other and some other stars become part of the project.

Today we will look at 5 casting choices that never saw the light of day

Ranbir Kapoor in Dil Dhadakne Do

Initially Zoya Akhtar wanted Ranbir Kapoor to play the role of Kabir Mehra and Kareena Kapoor as his sister Ayesha Mehra. But Ranbir walked out of the project due to unavailability of dates and Kareena followed suit. The role eventually went to Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh in Bombay Velvet

During an episode on Koffee With Karan, Ranveer Singh said that he was replaced in Anurag Kashyap’s Bombay Velvet as Ranveer was relatively a newcomer and might not do justice to the role. This turned out to be a blessing in disguise as the film was a huge disaster.

Kareena Kapoor Khan in Ram Leela, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and Kal Ho Na Ho

Kareena was a top choice as a lead for a lot of filmmakers. She refused Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam as she felt she was too young to make her acting debut. She walked out of Kal Ho Na Ho as she wanted a higher remuneration which also affected her relations with Karan Johar. She walked out of Ram Leela a few days before the shoot began due to creative differences with Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Hrithik Roshan in Swades, Rang De Basanti, Dil Chahta Hai

Hrithik Roshan refused Swades as he didn’t have the required dates, he walked out of Rang De Basanti due to creative differences with director Rakeysh Mehra and the role went to Siddharth who made his Hindi Film debut. Hrithik also couldn’t do Farhan Akhtar’s Dil Chahta Hai due to lack of dates.

