Interesting! Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up About Intimate Scenes in 'Animal' and Alia Bhatt's Support

In a recent revelation, Ranbir Kapoor candidly shared his apprehensions about certain intimate scenes in the film 'Animal' and how his wife, Alia Bhatt, provided much-needed support and encouragement.
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor, who has been receiving mixed reactions for his role in 'Animal,' discussed the challenges he faced, particularly with the intimate and violent scenes involving co-star Triptii Dimri. The actor admitted to feeling scared about certain scenes and expressed how crucial Alia Bhatt's input was in navigating those challenges.

In a video clip, Ranbir spoke about the collaborative dynamic with Alia, stating, "Every scene or every day that I was going on this film, I used to discuss it with her. She has helped me with so many scenes, where I was scared as an actor that this isn't sounding too wrong."

Ranbir acknowledged Alia's role as a strong support system, emphasizing her understanding of the narrative and her ability to reassure him about the creative choices made in the film. He elaborated on Alia's perspective, mentioning, "She has played that barometer and said, 'Listen, it's fine, it's a character, it's a part. It's making sense. There is an idea and a thought behind it.'"

The actor also discussed his approach to portraying characters on screen, highlighting his tendency to question whether the portrayal aligns with the essence of the character. Alia, in Ranbir's words, played a vital role in affirming the coherence and depth behind the scenes in 'Animal.'

In a previous interview with Gulf News, Ranbir revealed the director's intention behind the intensity of love depicted in a particular song, expressing his desire for a romantic mountain wedding similar to the one portrayed in the film.

As 'Animal' sparked conversations and diverse opinions, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir's wife, shared the film's trailer on her Instagram, expressing her excitement and admiration for Ranbir's performance. She cheerfully admitted to watching the trailer multiple times and declared her mind officially blown.

The revelations provide insights into the collaborative and supportive dynamic between Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, both on and off-screen.

Credit: Bollywood Shaadis

    
 

Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt Animal intimate scenes support collaboration Entertainment TellyChakkar
