Interesting! Rashmika Mandanna's Break: A Mumbai Soiree Amid Pushpa 2 Shoot

MUMBAI: Rashmika Mandanna, the rising star of Indian cinema, has added another feather to her cap with the success of her recent film, Animal. Currently engrossed in filming the much-anticipated Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun, Rashmika is making a remarkable detour to Mumbai to revel in Animal's triumph. What makes this celebration even more special is that Rashmika has obtained exclusive permission from the makers of Pushpa 2, showcasing her dedication to both projects.

In an exclusive update from a close source to the production, Pinkvilla reveals that Rashmika, amidst shooting a song for Pushpa 2 in Hyderabad, has secured special permissions to briefly break away and join the extravagant success party for Animal in Mumbai. The actress, known for her stellar performance as Gitanjali in Animal, holds a pivotal presence in the celebration, adding star power to the glittering event.

Fans eagerly await glimpses of their favorite stars at the Mumbai bash, which promises to be a star-studded affair. Rashmika's quick trip highlights her commitment to balancing her busy shoot schedule with well-deserved moments of celebration.

Rashmika Mandanna on the Work Front:

Fresh from the success of Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Rashmika is currently riding high on her professional journey. Animal features a stellar cast, including Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, and Triptii Dimri.

Looking ahead, Rashmika is set to reprise her role as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2021 action drama Pushpa: The Rise. Scheduled for release on Independence Day next year, the film promises to continue the adrenaline-pumping storyline with Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil, and others in significant roles.

Additionally, Rashmika is part of Rahul Ravindran's upcoming film, The Girlfriend, where she shares the screen with Dheekshith Shetty in the lead role.

