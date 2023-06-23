What! Rashmika Mandanna and her manager part ways amid the rumours of feud, former states "There is no negativity between us"

MUMBAI: Days after a report of actor Rashmika Mandanna firing her manager for duping her of ₹80 lakh surfaced online, the actor and her manager have now released an official statement about the ongoing rumours. They have announced their decision to part ways is amicable.

In an official clarification, both Rashmika and her manager emphasized that there is no animosity between them and refuted the rumours surrounding their departure. They asserted their commitment to professionalism and revealed their mutual agreement to pursue independent paths moving forward. “There’s no negativity between us. We have decided to part ways amicably. There is no truth in the rumours about how we are parting ways. We are thorough professionals and have decided to work independently henceforth” Rashmika and her manager quoted late Thursday.

A recent Pinkvilla report had claimed that Rashmika's manager cheated her of ₹80 lakh. It quoted a source as saying, “There is some chatter about Rashmika being duped of ₹80 lakh by her manager. Apparently, she didn’t want to create a scene about it. Therefore, she dealt with it on her own by firing her manager."

Rashmika will next be seen in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11.

Rashmika has worked extensively in Telugu and Kannada films. She will next be seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule. She made her Bollywood debut with Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye and was then seen in Mission Majnu. Animal will be her third Hindi film.

