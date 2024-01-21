Interesting! Rohit Shetty terms Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty as Jai-Veeru of Cop Universe

As Rohit Shetty gears up for the release of Indian Police Force, he navigates a tricky question of who makes a better cop between Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty, playfully comparing them to iconic characters Jai and Veeru from Sholay.
MUMBAI: Director Rohit Shetty, in the midst of promotions for his upcoming OTT directorial venture, Indian Police Force, faced a playful yet tricky question about his leading ladies' cop roles. The movie stars Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi, and Sidharth Malhotra in prominent roles, promising a thrilling experience for the audience.

Known for his cop-universe movies, Rohit Shetty has Singham Again in the pipeline, featuring Deepika Padukone as the female cop. During a recent event, the director was quizzed about who, in his opinion, plays a better cop between Deepika Padukone and Shilpa Shetty.

With a twinkle in his eye, Rohit Shetty responded, "It's like asking who was better in Sholay, Jai or Veeru. You can't choose between Jai and Veeru. That's how it is for me with these ladies. Shilpa and Deepika are the Jai and Veeru for me."

This light-hearted response showcases Rohit Shetty's admiration for both actresses and their contributions to his cop universe. The comparison to the iconic characters Jai and Veeru adds a touch of nostalgia and emphasizes the significance of both Deepika and Shilpa in shaping the portrayal of women in cop roles onscreen.

Shilpa Shetty, known for her grace and versatility, takes on a formidable role as a cop in Indian Police Force, adding excitement for fans eager to witness her transformation into a fierce law enforcer. The series, featuring an ensemble cast, is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from January 19.

Looking ahead, Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, the third instalment in the beloved Singham Franchise, promises an even grander cop universe. With an ensemble cast featuring Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and others, the film is anticipated to hit the screens later this year.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

