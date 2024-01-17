Woah! Rohit Shetty wishes the 3 Khans of the film industry to be a part of his cop universe

MUMBAI: As we are just a couple of days away from the release of Rohit Shetty’s web series Indian police force, fans cannot keep their calm. The Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi starrer has had all the attention ever since the trailer was released. Fans cannot wait to see the actors step in the shoes of a cop.

One fan asked Rohit Shetty that in the cinematic universe, we generally see that the villains are dying in films like Pathaan, War, and Tiger 3. The fan wanted to know if Rohit had any plans to make a film that had all the villains from these films come together.

When the Chennai Express director confirmed ‘from all the universe?’ the fan quipped ‘a single film like Avengers, where all the villains come together? It’s missing in Indian cinema.’ Rohit replied ‘idea bura nahi hai, sochte hai!’

Rohit further went on to ask the fan’s name and said that he would give him credit if he ever made a film based on this idea. He also joked ‘case nai karna’. Vivek Oberoi too joked about the title and said, ‘Ek Villain to ban gayi to 6 Villain’. This made everyone burst out in laughter.

Another fan directed his question to Rohit Shetty and said that since we are talking about Cop verse that has Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh among all the talented actors.

So if the director has to choose one among the 3 Khans, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir to enter his cop verse, then who would it be? Rohit without wasting a minute replied, ‘All 3. Ek ko bhi kyu chodu main?’

The fan also wanted to know that does the director has any such plans to bring the 3 Khans together soon. Rohit replied, ‘aaraam aaraam se. Bahut time hai, abhi puri industry ko cop bana denge. Tu tension mat le.’ This made everyone cheer loudly. Rohit Shetty further added, ‘koi nahi bachega! Ek humara alag se Police function hoga’.

In a candid chit-chat with Pinkvilla, Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, and Shilpa Shetty along with the hit-maker Rohit Shetty spoke about their upcoming project. In addition to this, during the fan-interaction round, a fan asked Sidharth if he was asked by the director to refer to any real-life hero or any actor to prepare for the role; citing an example of Shershaah where he had a reference.

Even before Sid could answer the question, Rohit quipped, “Sid young amit ji nai lagte? Uska voice …(Don’t you think Sid looks like young Amitabh Bachchan because of his voice)," leaving the actor with a wide smile. On the other hand, while the actor started to reply to the fan, Singham Again director complimented him by saying, “Yeh dekh zanjeer ka Amitabh Bachchan (See, that’s Amitabh Bachchan from Zanjeer)”.

