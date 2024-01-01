Interesting! Rohitashv Gour's Surprise Dunki Journey: From Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai to Sharing Screen with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu

Actor Rohitashv Gour, famous as Manmohan Tiwari from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, spills the beans on his unexpected cameo in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.
Dunki

MUMBAI : In a surprising turn of events, Rohitashv Gour, well-known as Manmohan Tiwari from the sitcom "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai," found himself on the set of Rajkumar Hirani's film "Dunki" alongside Bollywood legends Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Rohitashv Gour shared the fascinating details of his unexpected journey into the world of "Dunki."

Recalling the unique circumstances that led him to the film, Gour mentioned receiving a call from Rajkumar Hirani himself. Surprised by the sudden invitation, he found himself on the bustling set of "Dunki" at Filmcity, Goregaon. Hirani, facing an unforeseen situation with a Punjab-based theatre artist unable to make it, decided to call on Gour, citing their past collaborations and the need to keep the film's production uninterrupted on its inaugural day. Gour was offered the role of a counterfeit Punjabi visa agent, a pivotal character in the film.

Expressing his admiration for both Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani, Gour highlighted their commendable qualities. He praised Hirani's meticulous preparation, ensuring scenes were ready to prevent any wastage of time. Gour appreciated the down-to-earth nature of both Shah Rukh Khan and Hirani, emphasizing their respect for others and dedication to their craft.

During the offscreen interactions, Gour revealed a delightful surprise when Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu recognized him from "Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai" and expressed being avid viewers of the show. Gour expressed his astonishment at landing a role in such a significant film and how everything unfolded swiftly.

In this unexpected journey from the television sitcom to sharing screen space with Bollywood icons, Rohitashv Gour's cameo in "Dunki" stands as a testament to the unpredictability and excitement that the world of cinema can offer.

Credit: Pinkvilla 

About Author

