Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan has some advice for daughter Suhana Khan before her big debut

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan is a proud father as his daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The makers have shared the first look of The Archies. The video featured Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, and Agastya Nanda among others.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, this musical is a desi adaptation of the popular comic by the same name and promises an engaging teen drama.

Penning an inspirational note for his daughter on this special occasion, SRK had shared, “And remember Suhana, you are never going to be perfect... but being yourself is the closest to that. Be kind and giving as an actor... the brickbats and applause is not yours to keep...the part of you that gets left behind on screen will always belong to you...you have come a long way baby... but the road to peoples heart is unending...stride forth and make as many smile as you can. Now let there be Light...Camera and Action! Signed Another Actor.”

He added, “From renting the Archie’s Digest for 25 paise per day from book rental stores to see Zoya Akhtar make this come alive on screen….is just incredible. Wishing all the little ones the best as they take their first little steps into the most beautiful of professions.”

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity. We would love to see what the Indian adaptation of the series has in store.

