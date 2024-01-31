Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Addresses Excitement Over Kabir Singh and Animal Park Crossover

Shahid Kapoor discusses the buzz surrounding a potential crossover between Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park.
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor, whose career soared to new heights with Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Kabir Singh, recently shared insights on the tantalizing prospect of a crossover movie between Kabir Singh and Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Park. While fans eagerly anticipate the merging of these two cinematic universes, Shahid Kapoor, in an exclusive conversation, provided a realistic perspective on the feasibility of such a crossover.

Addressing the excitement and speculation surrounding the crossover, Shahid Kapoor acknowledged the audience's enthusiasm but highlighted the practical challenges involved. He emphasized that the ball is not entirely in his court, and the execution of such an idea is a complex process. The actor noted the differences between the two film universes and raised pertinent questions about the practical aspects of making a crossover happen.

Shahid Kapoor shared, "Certain things are very exciting for the audience. But the ball is not in my court, and it’s not easy because I think the universes are quite different. If something like that happens, it would be great, but is it practically possible? Is it doable? Who will write it? When will it happen? There are so many practical things that happen."

Continuing the discussion, he drew a parallel with another project, Farzi, and shed light on the complexities of managing audience expectations versus the practicalities of filmmaking. Shahid Kapoor emphasized that while the idea is intriguing and if the audience is excited about it, he is happy, but the execution involves intricate details and planning.

Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of "TBMAUJ," scheduled for 9th February. Following this, he will be seen in the upcoming thriller "Deva" alongside Pooja Hegde, portraying the role of a cop in the film.

As fans eagerly await Shahid Kapoor's future projects, the actor's insights into the potential crossover offer a glimpse into the complexities of bringing together two distinct cinematic worlds.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.  

Credit: Bollywood Bubble 

    
 

