Throwback! Shahid Kapoor opens up about his relationship with Kareena Kapoor Khan post-breakup in old video; Netizens react!

MUMBAI: Formerly, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were regarded as one of Bollywood's best couples. Their chemistry together, both on and off screen, used to make them a cute couple. Unfortunately, the couple's relationship didn't work out, and after a few years, they broke up.

In the present, Kareena and Shahid are happily married to their respective partners and have a happy family life. Shahid Kapoor recently appeared in an old video that went viral on social media, asking if he was alright following his split from Kareena Kapoor.

Shahid Kapoor was questioned if he and Kareena are still "good friends" after their breakup by the host. Shahid responded by saying that he and Kareena don't communicate all that often. The host followed up by asking the actor if he was alright. Shahid responded with a charming smile, saying he'd always been fine with everything.

Shahid gave an example of how he constantly greets and meets new people with a pleasant smile regardless of the situation. He also mentioned how he gets reminded of things that happened in the past by individuals all the time. He went on to say that everything was okay.

Later in the conversation, the host questioned Shahid Kapoor about if it concerns him that Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan are in the public eye. Shahid responded to the topic by saying that even though they attempt to keep their personal life private, they are all actors and don't really have much of an option.

Netizens flocked to the comment section as soon as the video got popular to share their thoughts. Some users even praised Shahid, while others criticized the host for bringing up the actor's history. One commenter wrote in response to the video, "Honestly, he was such a sweet guy, but life turned him into how he acts now." In the comment section, someone else wrote, "The EYES, CHIO...They Never Lie."

In a Bombay Times interview, Shahid Kapoor was asked if breaking up with Kareena had harmed him. In response, Shahid was frank in saying that while it did hurt, he would rather move on from the experience and cherish his positive memories of the actress.

However, Shahid Kapoor revealed in a different interview with Rajeev Masand, the film critic, that it was a really difficult time following his breakup with Kareena and that he was left to choose between his personal and professional lives. After parting ways with Kareena, the actor decided to support the movie Jab We Met, even if it made him feel a little awkward. Shahid said he had to draw the line since discussing his personal life in public would not have been acceptable.

