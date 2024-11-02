Interesting! Shahid Kapoor Unveils Details of Action-Packed Thriller "Deva"

Shahid Kapoor teases fans with insights into his upcoming action-packed cop thriller "Deva," promising a riveting cinematic experience.
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: Get ready for an adrenaline-fueled ride as Shahid Kapoor spills the beans on his much-anticipated project, "Deva," set to enthral audiences with its edgy action and a compelling storyline:

During an Ask Me session with fans, Shahid Kapoor offered a glimpse into the world of "Deva," describing it as an intense action thriller packed with gripping moments and character-driven narratives. Scheduled for release on October 11, the film is poised to deliver a cinematic extravaganza like never before.

Sporting a buzz cut for his role as a determined police officer, Shahid Kapoor recently shared the first look of "Deva" on Instagram, setting hearts racing with anticipation. Clad in a rugged ensemble, Shahid exudes an aura of authority as he wields a gun, ready to take on the challenges that lie ahead.

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, "Deva" boasts a stellar cast and crew, promising an unforgettable cinematic experience. Joining Shahid Kapoor in this thrilling journey is the talented Pooja Hegde, adding depth and intrigue to the narrative.

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur expressed his excitement for "Deva," highlighting its potential to captivate audiences worldwide with its compelling storyline and stellar performances. With an incredible team in place, the stage is set for "Deva" to leave a lasting impression on cinema lovers everywhere.

Director Rosshan Andrrews echoed similar sentiments, expressing his enthusiasm for bringing "Deva" to life on the silver screen. With Shahid Kapoor's exceptional talent and a dedicated team at the helm, "Deva" promises to redefine the action genre and offer a cinematic experience like never before.

As anticipation builds for the release of "Deva" on Dussehra 2024, audiences can't wait to witness Shahid Kapoor in his most captivating avatar yet, ready to take on the world with unparalleled charisma and intensity.

