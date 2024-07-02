Really! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Shahid Kapoor did not congratulate him for the film’s success

Kabir Singh, which released in 2019 was an equally polarizing film which left many surprised but Sandeep was expecting that reaction. The lead actor Shahid Kapoor’s career was literally resurrected after the film.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 13:59
movie_image: 
Sandeep Reddy

MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.    

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

Kabir Singh, which released in 2019 was an equally polarizing film which left many surprised but Sandeep was expecting that reaction. The lead actor Shahid Kapoor’s career was literally resurrected after the film. Director Sandeep said that Shahid had probably not seen his second Hindi film Animal which would probab;y explain why he hadn’t yet messaged him about it.

Sandeep mentioned that director Karan Johar loved both his films, “He messaged me during Kabir Singh also and had put a long message on Instagram for Kabir Singh that he loved the film. He genuinely liked it, even I didn’t expect that he would like Kabir, but when he did, I was expecting that he would love Animal as well, which he did.”

When aksed if Shahid Kapoor had messaged him after Animal’s success, Vanga said, “Maybe he still hasn’t seen the film.”

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Indianexpress


 

Animal Sandeep Reddy Vanga Ranbir Kapoor Bobby Deol Kabir Singh Shahid Kapoor Rashmika Mandanna Kiara Advani Anil Kapoor Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/07/2024 - 13:59

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Wow! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta speak about their bond with Abhihsek Kumar and talk about their upcoming project
MUMBAI: Priyanka and Ankit are one of the most loved and celebrated on-screen couples. The two are known for their...
Really! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Shahid Kapoor did not congratulate him for the film’s success
MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they...
Wow! Pushpa 3 is loading, soon we can hear something about the 3rd part
MUMBAI:Movie Pushpa is indeed one of the most loved movies of all time, the movie that has great names like Allu Arjun...
Hottie! Karmma calling actress Waluscha De Sousa is here to raise the bar of hotness with her sizzling hot looks
MUMBAI:Actress and model, Waluscha De Sousa made her debut in the 2016 Hindi film ‘Fan’ starring Shahrukh Khan.Waluscha...
Woah! Do you know Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star Samridhii Shukla continues working as a voiceover artist? Dubbed for THIS popular actress
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a very popular television program. Shehzada Dhami and Samridhii Shukla are the...
Kya Baat Hai! Udaariyaan's Kamal Dadaalia catches up with Bigg Boss 17 winner Munawar Faruqi and THESE contestants take a look
MUMBAI: Udaariyan actor Kamal Dadialla has been a well-known face on Indian Television. She was recently seen in the...
Recent Stories
Sandeep Reddy
Really! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Shahid Kapoor did not congratulate him for the film’s success
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pushpa
Wow! Pushpa 3 is loading, soon we can hear something about the 3rd part
Amy Jackson
Lovely! Amy Jackson shares heartfelt moments from her emotional birthday celebration with fiancé Ed Westwick and son Andreas
Tiger
Woah! After Tiger 3 and Don 3, now it is Goodachari 2, is Emraan Hashmi going the negative way?
Atlee
Must Read! Can Atlee revive the career of Salman Khan in giving a clean blockbuster movie?
Dev D
Interesting! Dev D completes 15 years, Abhay Deol reveals interesting insight of a different climax
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra
Amazing! Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's anniversary: The couple's discreet approach and rise to popularity among fans