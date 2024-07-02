Really! Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals Shahid Kapoor did not congratulate him for the film’s success

MUMBAI: The Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal has hit the big screens on 1st December and fans are simply loving what they see. The film stars Ranbir KApoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead. The film is helmed by Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Although the film has a sizable amount of violence and gore, the film has received excellent response from everyone.

Also Read-Wow! Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal gets 'A' certification

Kabir Singh, which released in 2019 was an equally polarizing film which left many surprised but Sandeep was expecting that reaction. The lead actor Shahid Kapoor’s career was literally resurrected after the film. Director Sandeep said that Shahid had probably not seen his second Hindi film Animal which would probab;y explain why he hadn’t yet messaged him about it.

Sandeep mentioned that director Karan Johar loved both his films, “He messaged me during Kabir Singh also and had put a long message on Instagram for Kabir Singh that he loved the film. He genuinely liked it, even I didn’t expect that he would like Kabir, but when he did, I was expecting that he would love Animal as well, which he did.”

When aksed if Shahid Kapoor had messaged him after Animal’s success, Vanga said, “Maybe he still hasn’t seen the film.”

Also Read-Must Read! Ranbir Kapoor on his father Rishi Kapoor’s passing, “I don’t think I have still understood the loss”

Sandeep has announced the film's sequel called 'Animal Park' with the post credits, which has added a whole new level of excitement for the fans.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Indianexpress



