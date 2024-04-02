Interesting! Sriram Raghavan Reveals Why Agastya Nanda Replaced Varun Dhawan in Ekkis

MUMBAI: When the world was yet to grapple with the impact of COVID-19, director Sriram Raghavan had exciting plans for a war drama titled Ekkis, starring Varun Dhawan. However, unforeseen challenges led to a significant casting change, with Agastya Nanda replacing Varun Dhawan. In a recent interview, Sriram Raghavan opened up about the decision behind this alteration.

Ekkis revolves around the life of Arun Khetarpal, the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, who valiantly fought in the Battle Of Basantar during the 1971 Indo-Pak War, sacrificing his life at the age of 21. Initially announced with Varun Dhawan in the lead, the cast underwent a transformation in 2022.

Sriram Raghavan explained, "Initially, it had Varun Dhawan, and then after the pandemic, we had a chat about how he won’t suit (the part)." This decision marked a shift in the dynamics of the film, introducing Agastya Nanda as the new lead alongside Dharmendra.

Also Read:OMG! Agastya Nanda reveals his unexpected career path, Acting wasn't his initial choice; Hints at different career aspirations

Agastya Nanda is currently undergoing training and is set to commence filming in February 2024. Sriram assured that Ekkis won't present an exaggerated or simplified account of Arun Khetarpal's life. The focus will be on the young officer's sacrifice and a compelling event 30 years after his martyrdom.

Describing the film as a combination of a war epic and a human drama, Sriram stated, "It is a bigger production; there will be tank battles and all those things that happen in a war film. But it is also a human story; it’s a drama, a coming-of-age kind of a thing."

Additionally, Sriram shared details about Dharmendra's role, portraying Arun's father in the film. This collaboration marks a reunion between the actor and the director since their work in Johnny Gaddar. Sriram expressed his excitement, saying, "It is wonderful. We have shot a bit of the film. He is playing Arun’s father."

Scheduled for theatrical release on January 10, 2025, Ekkis will not only introduce Agastya Nanda to the big screen but also showcase the veteran actor Dharmendra in a poignant role. Agastya, being Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, made his acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s "The Archies" in December 2023.

Also Read:Really! Agastya Nanda reveals why he does not consider Amitabh Bachchan as a super star

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

Credit: DNA