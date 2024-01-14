OMG! Agastya Nanda reveals his unexpected career path, Acting wasn't his initial choice; Hints at different career aspirations

During an interview, the actor was questioned if acting was his only career option, given that neither his sister Navya nor mother Shweta Nanda are actors. The youthful debutante went on to say that he was originally excited about working and conducting business with his father, Nikhil Nanda.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 13:15
movie_image: 
Agastya

MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, recently starred in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The audience's reaction to the film has been positive. The young star kid hasn't started his film career in earnest yet, but he recently revealed that acting wasn't his first choice for a career and that he was much more interested in doing something else.

Also read: Fascinating! Young Love Blossoms: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Find Romance on the Sets of 'The Archies'"

During an interview, the actor was questioned if acting was his only career option, given that neither his sister Navya nor mother Shweta Nanda are actors. The youthful debutante went on to say that he was originally excited about working and conducting business with his father, Nikhil Nanda.

“Acting wasn’t my first career choice; business was. I was planning on working with my father, but after months of internships and looking around for different job possibilities, I found my heart in acting,” he stated.

Regarding how he secured The Archies, Agastya responded, “I was approached to audition for the role of Archie in January 2021. After three rounds, I was locked into September 2021. I took my mother and father’s blessing and told them I would work very hard to make them proud.”

He went so far as to say that entering The Archies offered his life a "new beginning." “I think rather than using the word “change,” I would love to say it’s given a “new beginning” to my life because everything is different. I’m in a new city with new people doing something that I truly enjoy.”

In addition to Agastya, Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor, made their debuts in The Archies.

Netflix is now offering the movie for streaming. December 7 was the day of release. The American comic book series, set in the made-up town of Riverdale, gets adapted for the big screen in India. It brings to life the characters of Big Ethel, Jughead, Dilton, Betty, Archie, Veronica, and Reggie in a 1960s hill town.

Also read: Surprising! Is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turned down the role of Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18

The Archies Zoya Akhtar Khushi Kapoor Suhana Khan Agastya Nanda Shah Rukh Khan Boney Kapoor Amitabh Bachchan Yuvraj Menda Mihir Ahuja Vedang Raina Bollywood Big Ethel Jughead Dilton Betty Archie Veronica Reggie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 01/14/2024 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Shubhangi Atre Revels in the Delight of Kite Flying, Cherishing Makar Sankranti's Joyful Ambience
MUMBAI: Embracing the festive spirit of Makar Sankranti, actress Shubhangi Atre, renowned for her role as Angoori...
Must Read! Khushi Kapoor Advocates the Power of Positivity on The Archies Set: A Lesson in Mental Well-being
MUMBAI: The emerging Bollywood talent, who stepped into the limelight with her portrayal of Betty Cooper in the teen...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin: Ishaan Unveils Heartbreaking Truth to Reeva about Savi's Loss
MUMBAI : The drama unfolds in the world of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein (GHKKPM) as Ishaan and Savi face a profound...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhira's Defiance Sparks Family Turmoil Ahead of Grand Celebration
MUMBAI : In the upcoming episodes of the beloved Star Plus serial, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH), the Poddar...
Indeed! Vijay Sethupathi expresses concerns about overexposure, Prefers silence on film projects; Says ‘Bohot sochna padta hai jawaab…’
MUMBAI: Both his powerful performances and his restricted public profile are well-known features of Vijay Sethupathi....
Must read! Katrina Kaif sheds light on gender pay equity in Bollywood, Aiming for greater parity in the industry; Says ‘That's a really really tricky topic…’
MUMBAI: In her career, Katrina Kaif has made significant progress. After starring in Boom (2003), the actress went on...
Recent Stories
Khushi
Must Read! Khushi Kapoor Advocates the Power of Positivity on The Archies Set: A Lesson in Mental Well-being
Latest Video
Related Stories
Khushi
Must Read! Khushi Kapoor Advocates the Power of Positivity on The Archies Set: A Lesson in Mental Well-being
Vijay
Indeed! Vijay Sethupathi expresses concerns about overexposure, Prefers silence on film projects; Says ‘Bohot sochna padta hai jawaab…’
Katrina
Must read! Katrina Kaif sheds light on gender pay equity in Bollywood, Aiming for greater parity in the industry; Says ‘That's a really really tricky topic…’
Pankaj Tripathi
Whoa! When Pankaj Tripathi opened up about eating insects and changing his surname, “I changed my father’s name too”
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif's Secret to Calmness: 45-Minute Accented Rants with Vicky Kaushal
Ananya Panday
Must Read! Ananya Panday: Balancing Praise and Criticism, Learning from Experiences