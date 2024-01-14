OMG! Agastya Nanda reveals his unexpected career path, Acting wasn't his initial choice; Hints at different career aspirations

MUMBAI: Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan, recently starred in The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar. The audience's reaction to the film has been positive. The young star kid hasn't started his film career in earnest yet, but he recently revealed that acting wasn't his first choice for a career and that he was much more interested in doing something else.

Also read: Fascinating! Young Love Blossoms: Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan Find Romance on the Sets of 'The Archies'"

During an interview, the actor was questioned if acting was his only career option, given that neither his sister Navya nor mother Shweta Nanda are actors. The youthful debutante went on to say that he was originally excited about working and conducting business with his father, Nikhil Nanda.

“Acting wasn’t my first career choice; business was. I was planning on working with my father, but after months of internships and looking around for different job possibilities, I found my heart in acting,” he stated.

Regarding how he secured The Archies, Agastya responded, “I was approached to audition for the role of Archie in January 2021. After three rounds, I was locked into September 2021. I took my mother and father’s blessing and told them I would work very hard to make them proud.”

He went so far as to say that entering The Archies offered his life a "new beginning." “I think rather than using the word “change,” I would love to say it’s given a “new beginning” to my life because everything is different. I’m in a new city with new people doing something that I truly enjoy.”

In addition to Agastya, Suhana Khan, the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, the daughter of Boney Kapoor, made their debuts in The Archies.

Netflix is now offering the movie for streaming. December 7 was the day of release. The American comic book series, set in the made-up town of Riverdale, gets adapted for the big screen in India. It brings to life the characters of Big Ethel, Jughead, Dilton, Betty, Archie, Veronica, and Reggie in a 1960s hill town.

Also read: Surprising! Is Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turned down the role of Laxman in Ranbir Kapoor's Ramayan?

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – News 18