Interesting! Taali, Chakda 'Xpress and more; here’s a look at the biopics to look forward to

We have seen many biopics already, and while some did very well at the box office, some failed to make a mark at the ticket windows. However, filmmakers are still planning biopics, and in the upcoming months we will get to see some interesting biopics on the screens.

Check out the list below...

Swatantra Veer Savarkar

Randeep Hooda will be seen as Vinayak Damodar Savarkar in the film Swatantra Veer Savarkar. It’s a biopic based on the life of Veer Savarkar, and it is directed by Mahesh manjrekar. The movie also stars Ankita Lokhande.

Sam Bahadur

After Raazi, Vicky Kaushal and Meghna Gulzar have teamed up for Sam Bahadur. The film, which also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra, is a biopic on Field Marshal Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw who was the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the 1970 Indo-Pak War.

Taali

It is not yet clearly known whether Sushmita Sen starrer Taali is a movie or an OTT series. But, it is based on the life of transgender social activist Gauri Sawant. Fans of Sushmita are super excited about it.

Main Atal Hoon

Pankaj Tripathi will be seen in a movie titled Main Atal Hoon which is a biopic on former Prime Minister of India Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The movie is currently in production and it will be interesting to see the life of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in a film.

Chakda 'Xpress

Cricketer Jhulan Joswami’s biopic has been in the news from the day it has been announced. Titled Chakda 'Xpress, it stars Anushka Sharma in the lead role, and it will be getting an OTT release.

Ikkis

Varun Dhawan was supposed to star in a film titled Ikkis, but he opted out of it and Agastya Nanda has been roped in to play the lead role. The Sriram Raghavan directorial is based on the life of second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal.

Sri

Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, and Jyotika will be seen in a movie titled Sri. The film is based on the life of visually impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla and Rao plays the lead role in it.

Parveen Babi biopic

Urvashi Rautela, who is currently grabbing everyone’s attention with her Cannes looks, will be seen playing the lead role in Pervaan Babi’s biopic. Parveen Babi was a veteran Hindi film actress who had a lot of ups and downs in her life.

