Interesting! Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Her Special Bond with Amitabh Bachchan

MUMBAI: Taapsee Pannu, known for her stellar performances, recently took a stroll down memory lane, reflecting on her unique bond with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. The duo has graced the silver screen together in successful ventures like Pink and Badla, creating a memorable cinematic connection.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Taapsee expressed her admiration for Amitabh Bachchan's acting brilliance, emphasizing how certain actors elevate performance levels by their mere presence. She shared, "Looking into Mr Bachchan’s eyes gave me a high, and I enjoyed it, which I experienced in Badla later. That is what I call chemistry that I had with him from the first film and second film which I loved between that action and cut. And I would want to experience it again."

Highlighting the equality and camaraderie she experienced with Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee underscored that he always treated her as an equal, creating a comfortable working environment. She stated, "He talks to me like Abhishek does, just casually, treating me like an equal. That’s the kind of relationship I developed with Bachchan sir that I can sit and talk to him casually, like anyone in my age group."

Their collaborations in films like Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury’s legal drama, Pink, and Sujoy Ghosh’s mystery thriller, Badla, showcased not only their acting prowess but also the undeniable chemistry that captivated audiences.

Taapsee also expressed her admiration for Shah Rukh Khan, her co-star in the film Dunki, highlighting her feeling of being "lucky" to have shared an equal number of shoot days with the superstar.

As Taapsee gears up for her upcoming projects, including Arshad Syed’s comedy-drama "Woh Ladki Hai Kahaan" and Jayprad Desai’s thriller "Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba," alongside Vikrant Massey and Jimmy Shergill, her words reflect the deep respect and fondness she holds for her esteemed colleagues in the industry.

