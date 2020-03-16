Interesting! Take a look at the star kids and their dating rumours

MUMBAI: Star kids usually grab a lot of attention. People want to know about their career moves and also near personal lives.

Now here's a look at some star kids and their rumoured affairs.

Also Read: Wow! Check out the inside pictures from Suhana Khan's birthday celebration

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan reportedly had a crush on cricketer Shubman Gill. He was a part of SRK’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibhrahim Ali Khan and Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari are rumoured to be dating. They were even snapped together by the paps.

According to reports, Javed Jaaferi and Habiba Jaffer’s son Meezaan Jafri and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda are in a relationship. However, Meezaan has maintained that they are just friends.

Also Read: Interesting! Shah Rukh Khan has some advice for daughter Suhana Khan before her big debut

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan is rumoured to be in a relationship with Jackie Shroff’s daughter Tania Shroff. They are school friends.

There have been rumours of Shubman and Sara, Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar’s daughter being in a relationship. They have apparently also been spotted together holidaying.

Credit: BollywoodLife