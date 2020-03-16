Interesting! Take a sneak peek at the Bollywood celebs who shared their opinions on nudity and intimate scenes

Ranveer Singh’s nude shoot has been the talk of the town and now Bollywood celebs like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Surveen Chawla and many others have shared their thoughts on performing intimate scenes

MUMBAI: Padmaavat star Ranveer Singh raised many eyebrows as he recently posed naked for Paper Magazine. He shared the pictures on social media that went viral in no time.

In the interview, he spoke about how he is comfortable baring it all in front of 1000 people as he does not give a shit.

Radhika Apte had performed an intimate scene in Parched for which she had gone nude. In an interview with a news agency, she had stated that she had no apprehensions about taking up the role. She had said, 'I had no apprehensions about going bold. I have seen people performing nude on stage in India and abroad.'

It was right after her marriage with Akshay Thakker that Surveen Chawla was asked about going bold on screen. In a media conversation, she mentioned that her husband supports her and is okay with the professional choices she makes.

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. In her recent film Gehraiyaan, she pulled off quite a few kissing and intimate scenes. But it was during Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani's release that she was quizzed about kissing her ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor. Over this, the actress said that “When stars perform intimate scenes, they do not think about whether the co-stars is an ex or not. When you are doing scenes we don't think like ex-girlfriend or ex-boyfriend we are there as characters.”

Rajshri Despande pulled off a topless scene in Sacred Games. She was trolled and her pictures had gone viral. But the actress stated that she did not have apprehensions while performing the scene. She was quoted saying, '“I don’t feel shy when it comes to work. Besides, cinema is my passion. To add, I have done nudity in another film too--- but i can’t reveal more about that one now. It was required, just like it was required in Sacred Games.'

It was almost a decade ago that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was quizzed about her thoughts on exploring nudity on screen by a French journalist. The actress denied doing nude scenes. She had also shut the journo up by saying, 'I feel I am talking to my gynae. I mean who am I talking to! You are a journalist brother, let's stick to that.'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 21:29

