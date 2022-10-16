Interesting! These Bollywood actresses have admitted of having undergone plastic surgery, See for yourself

MUMBAI: Also read: Exclusive! Shehnaaz Gill signs a South movie with a big director and actor

Celebrities are constantly put under the public eye for scrutiny over their appearances, attitude, public presence among other elements. People look up to you, get influenced by your style, set up fashion mantras based on what they see.

As these stars manage to look gorgeous on camera, many times there have been speculations around these celebrities getting plastic surgeries and corrections done to get their looks changed. As much as imperfection is perfect, the showbiz or just the personal choice can happen to be a reason why plastic surgeries are done.

These actresses have accepted having gone under the knife. Check it out!

1. Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty has been one such name who was asked about having a surgery done. She looked very different in the earlier times.

Shilpa Shetty was asked about getting a nose job done and she had finally agreed to it saying it was no big deal and accepted undergoing cosmetic surgery.

2. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the global star today who is leading a wonderful life with husband Nick Jonas and her baby was also questioned about going under the knife. There were speculations around various cosmetic surgeries and her before and after pictures were being circulated. How true they were is still unknown.

However, the actress had once revealed that she had to go through a surgery once to treat a polyp in her nasal cavity as she had trouble breathing.

3. Shruti Haasan

The actress left everyone shocked when she accepted undergoing a knife and it was a choice to opt for the surgery. The actress doesn’t promote plastic surgery.

It was admirable to talk about such a topic and admit wanting a change. She admitted in one of the interviews about getting a nose job done and was frank about wanting a change and didn’t see anything wrong with wanting it.

Also read: Shocking! Shilpa Shetty gets massively trolled on the occasion of Karwa Chauth; Netizens say, 'Iska Chand to hamesha Mask me Rahta hai, Will see him today'

Credits: Bollywood Life