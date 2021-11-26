Interesting! These Bollywood celebs opted for a court marriage

MUMBAI: Fans love to see the wedding function of their favourite stars. There are various functions, mega stars coming for the ceremonies and everything grand that catches their fans interest. But there are a few bollywood celebs who ditched all these fairy tale functions and opted for a court wedding. In this we bring you a few of these popular celebs who did court marriages.

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta

Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were friends since their childhood. The two had a long friendship before they got married. Aamir Khan was rejected by the parents of Reena, which landed them to do a court marriage. The two tied the knot on April 18, 1986 and were blessed by two childrens. Their marriage lasted for 16 years and then they decided to call it off. Later Aamir Khan married director Kiran Rao.

Also read: WOAH!!! Ankita Lokhande EXCITED about marriage; speculated to tie the knot by mid-next month

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata

Sanjay Dutt and Maanyata were in a relationship for a long time. The duo got secretly married in a court in the year 2008. It was the third marriage of Sanjay Dutt. After hiding it for a few years, the two revealed to their fans that they had married in a court.

John Abraham and Priya Runchal

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were in a relationship for a long time. It was shocking for all when the two called off their relationship. After a few years, John Abraham tied the knot with Priya Runchal in a court.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor had a court wedding on 12th September 2012. The two then had a grant wedding on 16th October 2012. All the b-town biggies were invited to their wedding reception.

Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma

Ranvir Shorey and Konkana Sen Sharma were in a relationship for a long time. The two secretly had a court wedding on 3rd September 2010.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also Read: Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu shares note about marriage