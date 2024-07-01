Interesting! Tinnu Anand on why Rishi Kapoor once did his film for Free and why Shashi Kapoor got the name ‘Taxi Actor’

MUMBAI:" Rishi Kapoor and Shashi Kapoor were one of the biggest stars of the 70’s and 80’s. The duo carried the baton for the Kapoor Khandaan and did it well with their impeccable talent and handsome looks. Filmmaker Tinnu Anand spilled the beans on working with both the actor in his debut directorial Duniya Meri Jeb Mein and why it took him 5 years to complete the film.

Opening up about it, the filmmaker said, “(Shashi) did five shifts in a day but he didn’t give me more than two hours. He used to come at 7 and by 9.30, he will pack up and leave for his next shift. One of the five shifts he used to do.”

He further added that Rishi didn’t charge anything for the film as he was good friends with Tinnu’s brother Bittu Anand but he had one condition, “I will not come before 10.30 because I am a late riser.”

Speaking of why the film took so long, Tinnu revealed, “They play brothers in my film (Shashi and Rishi Kapoor). One comes at 7 and leaves at 9 and the other… that film took me five years to complete.”

The film’s action director Veeru Devgn suggested using Rishi’s body double to complete the scenes with Shashi. Written by by Inder Raj Anand and directed by Tinnu Anand, Duniya Meri Jeb Mein stars Shashi Kapoor, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh in the lead roles.

Other films directed by Tinnu included Kaalia, Shahenshaah and Majo Saab.

