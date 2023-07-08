Interesting! Upcoming movies and OTT series this week: Gadar 2, OMG 2, Made In Heaven season 2 and more

MUMBAI: Last week, there weren’t any big releases, but now this week, get ready for some really good biggies. Not just theatrically, many big films and series are slated to release this week.

So, let’s look at the list of upcoming movies and OTT series that are going to be released this week...

Gadar 2 (Theatrical release)

After 22 years, Tara and Sakina will be back on the big screens with Gadar 2. The Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur starrer is all set to release on 11th August, and the film has created a great pre-release buzz.

OMG 2 (Theatrical release)

Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi, and Yami Gautam starrer OMG 2 is also slated to release on 11th August 2023. The film’s songs and trailer have grabbed everyone’s attention.

Heart of Stone (OTT release)

While Sunny and Akshay are coming to rule the theatres, Alia Bhatt is all set to rule OTT with her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. The movie is all set to release on Netflix on 11th August 2023. The actress’ fans are excited for her Hollywood debut.

Made In Heaven season 2 (OTT release)

After four years of wait, finally Made In Heaven season 2 is all set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 10th August 2023. The series starring Sobhita Dhulipala and Arjun Mathur in the lead roles is clearly one of the most awaited shows of the year.

Commando (OTT release)

We have seen Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma showing us action in the Commando franchise. Now, Commando is coming as a series and stars Prem Parija and Adah in the lead roles. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on 11th August 2023.

The Kashmir Files: Unreported

If you like the movie The Kashmir Files, then you will surely be interested in knowing more things about Kashmir. Vivek Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi are coming up with a docu series titled The Kashmir Files: Unreported which will premiere on Zee5 on 11th August 2023. The trailer of the series has grabbed everyone’s attention.

So, which movie or series are you excited for? Let us know in the comments below...

