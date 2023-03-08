Must Read! OMG 2 trailer: Pankaj Tripathi takes the center stage as he fights for his son’s dignity; Akshay Kumar supports well

MUMBAI: OMG 2 was in the news for the past few days because of the issues with CBFC. The film has been given an ‘A’ certificate and there are some changes and cuts that the board has asked the makers to adhere to.

The movie is just 7 days away from its release, and today, finally the trailer of OMG 2 has been released. It’s a decent trailer, but we surely expected more from it. In OMG, Paresh Rawal played the lead role, and this time the makers have roped in Pankaj Tripathi for it.

OMG 2 revolves around Pankaj Tripathi’s character who after an incident decides to fight for his son’s dignity. There have been multiple reports about the movie’s concept. While some reports suggest that it’s based on sex education, and some reports say that the film revolves around LGBTQIA+ community. However, nothing has been cleared yet and even the trailer doesn’t give out much about the concept.

As we said, the trailer is strictly decent, but Tripathi as usual is damn good. He takes the center stage in the trailer, and Akshay has only a few scenes in it. Yami Gautam has also been given less scope in the trailer. In OMG, Akshay had a supporting role, and here too we can expect the same.

OMG 2 is slated to release on 11th August 2023. The film will clash at the box office with Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. So, let’s wait and watch which movie will win the box office race.

