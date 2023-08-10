Interesting! Varun Dhawan embraces a new perspective, shifts focus away from the industry rat race; Says ‘I have actually stopped….’

Varun Dhawan made his acting debut in 2012 after working with Karan Johar on the film My Name Is Khan. He has appeared in numerous movies throughout the course of a career lasting more than ten years. However, he brought with him a number of fresh, bright performers who have been successful in carving out a place for themselves in Bollywood.
MUMBAI: Varun Dhawan has come a long way from being known as the son of well-known film director David Dhawan to showcasing his acting prowess in Bollywood. The actor has a number of big-budget successes under his belt, including his breakthrough film Student Of The Year, which also starred newcomers Sidharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Varun recently discussed his goals and desire to avoid the Hindi film industry's rat race in an interview.

Also read: Must Read! Here's a look at Varun Dhawan's upcoming projects and their latest update

Varun recently aired his mind in a conversation and disclosed his career goals in the film industry. The Bhediya actor claimed that he has undergone a significant change in recent years.

He said, “I have actually stopped thinking about the rat race. I’m very happy where I am. It is not that I don’t have aspirations, I have major aspirations and inspirations to reach somewhere but I’ve realized that I want to keep them to myself, till I have achieved them,”

Varun is now shooting VD18, which director of Jawan Atlee Kumar will produce. He will also be making an OTT entry with Citadel, an Indian adaptation of the similarly named American TV program starring Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The actor offered his opinion on doing a cricket player biography similar to Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni: The Untold Story in an earlier interview. Varun said, “I’m very nervous to do a biopic of a cricketer. I love the game so much, I don't want to get it right only synthetically. If I do then I will need to give it 3-4 years and only do that.”

Also read: Must Read! Varun Dhawan to team up with Atlee? Netizens say, "Hope it's not a Theri remake"

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

