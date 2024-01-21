Interesting! Vedang Raina Reveals Celebrity Crush and Ideal Date Preferences in Exclusive Interview

MUMBAI: When quizzed about his initial celebrity crush, Vedang confessed, "First celebrity crush…probably Katrina Kaif or Priyanka Chopra." The revelation sparked curiosity about the actor's early influences.

Discussing his notion of an ideal date, Vedang shared a relaxed preference. "I’d prefer at home, chilling at home, watching a movie, something more intimate and relaxed," he remarked, offering a glimpse into his laid-back approach to romance.

Drawing parallels between himself and his on-screen character Reggie in The Archies, Vedang emphasized his caring nature. "Similarity, that I also think that I care for people around me and I would stand up for them," he disclosed, highlighting a shared trait with the character he brought to life.

In a hypothetical scenario where Vedang could be part of any Zoya Akhtar movie other than The Archies, he expressed interest in the Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer "Gully Boy." This choice hinted at Vedang's eagerness to explore diverse roles in the world of cinema.

The Archies, a live-action musical film, delves into the adventures of iconic fictional teenagers in the 1960s. With a star-studded cast including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, and Vedang Raina, the film navigates themes of love, friendship, and civic responsibility. Produced by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, The Archies premiered on Netflix on December 7, captivating audiences with its nostalgic charm and musical storytelling.

