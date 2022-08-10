Interesting! Vicky Kaushal reacts to being pushed by Salman Khan’s bodyguards at IIFA, says “Things aren’t actually…”

Fans noticed that While taking a selfie with his fan, Salman Khan and his entourage came forward and they seemed to have pushed Vicky Kaushal aside.
MUMBAI:Vicky Kaushal has attained a lot of stardom in a short span of time. His films like Uri, Raazi, Masaan, etc have increased his fan following to another level. The actor was recently seen at the IIFA Press conference in Abu Dhabi and while fans were in awe as they saw him readily taking selfies with his fans, they also got upset with something else. 

Fans noticed that While taking a selfie with his fan, Salman Khan and his entourage came forward and they seemed to have pushed Vicky Kaushal aside. 


Vicky’s fans were furious with Salman and his security for this behavior. Now, Vicky spoke to a news portal about it and said, “A lot of times there is unnecessary chatter about things. There's no point about it. Things don't actually are as they seem in the video.”

He further added, “There is no point in talking about that.” 

Vicky and Salman later met at the green carpet at IIFA and hugged each other. Take a look;


Interestingly, Vicky’s now wife Katrina and Salman Khan dated for a few years and the latter was the one who introduced her to the film industry. Salman and Katrina have worked in films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Partner among others.

