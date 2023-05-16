Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day

From actress Katrina Kaif to superstar Shahrukh Khan here are the trending actors and the trending news of the day
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 21:53
movie_image: 
Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the entertainment world, and now keeping the promise to deliver the daily dose of entertainment we back with the trending news of the day.

Shahrukh Khan

Superstar Shahrukh Khan has grabbed the attention of the fans as there were news and reports which were saying that the actor will no longer be part of the Don franchise, well this has grabbed the attention and shocked everyone. The fans are disappointed and the actor is trending all over.

ALSO READ –Funny! Parineeti Chopra leaves from Delhi, writes a romantic post; netizens have hilarious reactions to it

Vicky Kaushal

It is the birthday of the actor Vicky Kaushal, the fans all over the social media are not keeping calm and are wishing the actor on his special day, well we have seen many celebrities putting up unseen pictures along with the actor and wishing him.

Katrina Kaif 

Actress Katrina Kaif   has grabbed the eyeballs of the fans as she dropped some amazing unseen pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal on his birthday, these pictures and the couple is getting lot of love from the fans all over

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh is now making headlines because there are many reports and rumours floating all over the internet which are saying that SRK will be the part of Don franchise now and actor Ranveer Singh has been approached for the Don character.

Well these are some of the trending news of the day from the entertainment world, what are your views and which news has grabbed your attention do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’

Shahrukh Khan Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal Ranveer Singh Bollywood News Bollywood actors Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Showbizz news B town updates South new South Actors OTT ACTRESS Bollywood Fashion Bollywood Updates TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Tue, 05/16/2023 - 21:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the entertainment world, and now...
Pandya Store: Stubborn! Shiva determined to marry, Dhara assures Raavi to make everything right
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! “Acting is my first love and want to some challenging roles” Nirav Soni
MUMBAI:Actor Nirav Soni has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his acting and writing contribution...
Exciting! Check out the much awaited look of actor Shalin Bhanot from the OTT show Inspector Avinash
MUMBAI:Ott show Inspector Avinash has been the talk of the town down ever since the show was in the making, the show...
Wow! Parul Gulati’s trip to Maldives is all about beaches and karaoke night
MUMBAI:Actress Parul Gulati is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting industry, over the time with...
Wow! Disha Parmar gives a glimpse on her first day of shoot on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3
MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain is a very successful franchise in the television industry.The show is produced by Ekta...
Recent Stories
Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day
Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day
Latest Video
Related Stories
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Parineeti Chopra
Funny! Parineeti Chopra leaves from Delhi, writes a romantic post; netizens have hilarious reactions to it
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Here’s a list of actors who can replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story and IB71 box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer collects double digit on its second Monday; Vidyut Jammwal’s film drops but stays steady
Nirav Soni
Exclusive! Tedhi Medhi Kahaniyaan and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Nirav Soni to be seen in Mission Laila
Hrithik Roshan
Really! Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad to live-in together? Actor purchases a luxurious house to move-in with his girlfriend