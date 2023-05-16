Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day

MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the entertainment world, and now keeping the promise to deliver the daily dose of entertainment we back with the trending news of the day.

Shahrukh Khan

Superstar Shahrukh Khan has grabbed the attention of the fans as there were news and reports which were saying that the actor will no longer be part of the Don franchise, well this has grabbed the attention and shocked everyone. The fans are disappointed and the actor is trending all over.

Vicky Kaushal

It is the birthday of the actor Vicky Kaushal, the fans all over the social media are not keeping calm and are wishing the actor on his special day, well we have seen many celebrities putting up unseen pictures along with the actor and wishing him.

Katrina Kaif

Actress Katrina Kaif has grabbed the eyeballs of the fans as she dropped some amazing unseen pictures with her husband Vicky Kaushal on his birthday, these pictures and the couple is getting lot of love from the fans all over

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh is now making headlines because there are many reports and rumours floating all over the internet which are saying that SRK will be the part of Don franchise now and actor Ranveer Singh has been approached for the Don character.

Well these are some of the trending news of the day from the entertainment world, what are your views and which news has grabbed your attention do let us know in the comment section below.

