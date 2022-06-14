Interesting! This is what Akshay Kumar had said he would do if Samrat Prithviraj is rejected by the audience

MUMBAI : Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj received criticism upon its release and turned out to be a huge box-office flop. Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life and times of Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. It received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike.

As the film’s collections continue to drop, its director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi said in a new interview that Akshay had once told him that if the film was rejected by the audience, he will go back to making ‘non-controversial’ entertainers like Rowdy Rathore and Housefull.

Samrat Prithviraj is Akshay’s first historical drama. In the film, he plays the titular medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film focusses on his battles against Mohammed of Ghor in the 12th century. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar in her Bollywood debut, apart from Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij. The film is also the first time Yash Raj Films has dabbled in the historical genre.

Dr Chandraprakash talked about how the film’s failure affects the makers. “If a film flops, the producers become disheartened. This is the first historical film Yash Raj Films made. If this becomes successful, they will make more. Otherwise, their organisation has been regularly making films. They will go back to doing what they were,” he said.

He then added that Akshay had confided in him that if the audience rejects this film, he will go back to doing ‘masala’ films that he was earlier doing.

Samrat Prithviraj', a YRF production, clashed with two films from different territories: the trilingual 'Major' (Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam) and the pan-India 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.

While both 'Major' and 'Vikram' continue to register an upswing in their collections, 'Samrat Prithviraj' has been rejected by cinegoers despite its grandeur and scale.

