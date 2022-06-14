Interesting! This is what Akshay Kumar had said he would do if Samrat Prithviraj is rejected by the audience

Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj received criticism upon its release and turned out to be a huge box-office flop. Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life and times of Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 15:08
movie_image: 
Akshay Kumar

MUMBAI : Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi’s Samrat Prithviraj received criticism upon its release and turned out to be a huge box-office flop. Samrat Prithviraj is based on the life and times of Rajput emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. It received mixed reviews from audiences and critics alike. 

As the film’s collections continue to drop, its director Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi said in a new interview that Akshay had once told him that if the film was rejected by the audience, he will go back to making ‘non-controversial’ entertainers like Rowdy Rathore and Housefull.

Samrat Prithviraj is Akshay’s first historical drama. In the film, he plays the titular medieval king Prithviraj Chauhan. The film focusses on his battles against Mohammed of Ghor in the 12th century. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar in her Bollywood debut, apart from Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, and Manav Vij. The film is also the first time Yash Raj Films has dabbled in the historical genre.

Also read Unbelievable! After Bhool Bhulaiyaa’s Box Office success, Kartik Aaryan to charge THIS whopping amount for his upcoming projects

Dr Chandraprakash talked about how the film’s failure affects the makers. “If a film flops, the producers become disheartened. This is the first historical film Yash Raj Films made. If this becomes successful, they will make more. Otherwise, their organisation has been regularly making films. They will go back to doing what they were,” he said.

He then added that Akshay had confided in him that if the audience rejects this film, he will go back to doing ‘masala’ films that he was earlier doing.

Samrat Prithviraj', a YRF production, clashed with two films from different territories: the trilingual 'Major' (Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam) and the pan-India 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi.
While both 'Major' and 'Vikram' continue to register an upswing in their collections, 'Samrat Prithviraj' has been rejected by cinegoers despite its grandeur and scale.

Also read Embarrassing! Chakda Express actress Anushka Sharma lashes out at media for THIS reason, deets inside

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times

Akshay Kumar Samrat Prithviraj Housefull Rowdy Rathore Chandraprakash Dwivedi Prithviraj Chauhan director actor Entertainment Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 06/14/2022 - 15:08

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Naagin 6 makers COPY this Bhool Bhulaiya 2 scene and we can't stop comparing
MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor's popular fantasy-fiction drama series Naagin 6 has been working wonders on small screens for...
EXCLUSIVE! Spy Bahu's Nanda Brothers give a special surprise to Drishti; guess what happened when Sayli Salunkhe met this new member
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the telly world.Also read:...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Woah! Agastya and Pakhi take their love story one level up, a mysterious man enters the room
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much-loved daily soap. The upcoming episode is set to unfold some...
Too Hot! This is how cricketer Rohit Sharma added ‘desi tadka’ to his look; SEE PICS
MUMBAI: Rohit Sharma, who made his India debut as early as 2007, is one of the most popular and stylish cricketers. His...
AWW! Look how the star cast of Anupamaa is missing THIS co-star on the sets
MUMBAI : Star Plus' show Anupamaa is working wonders on small screens.The show has witnessed several twists in the...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Shocking! Gehna decides to leave if Sikander lives with them
MUMBAI: Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, which airs on Star Plus, is one of the most popular shows. The upcoming episodes hold...
Recent Stories
Happiness! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal trying to fix dates for their marriage this year
Happiness! Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal trying to fix dates for their marriage this year
Latest Video