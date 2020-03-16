Interesting! This is what Kartik Aaryan whispered in Sharukh Khan’s ear at an event, Check out

In an interview with another portal, Kartik revealed what he whispered in SRK’s ear. He asked Sahrukh if he saw Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and to this SRK praised his performance in the film. Kartik happens to be a huge fan of SRK and the compliment by the mega star meant a great deal to him.

 

movie_image: 
srk-kartik

MUMBAI : Kartik Aaryan has managed to outshine many Bollywood biggies and become one of the most reliable actors when it comes to masala films and currently is still taking in the glory after his successful stint with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

The film managed to break the dry spell cast over the box-office for a long time and managed to cross the 100-crore mark. Now, a video has been making rounds on the internet wherein Kartik is seen hugging SRK and exchanging greetings. SRK seemed to be showering the young star with love by placing his hand on his cheek.

Currently, Kartik is shooting for his upcoming film, Shehzada with Kriti Sanon in Haryana and has a solid lineup of interesting films in his bucket.

Interesting! This is what Kartik Aaryan whispered in Sharukh Khan's ear at an event, Check out
