Interesting! When Ameesha Patel revealed that Rani Mukerji only had a cameo in Mangal Panday when she was narrated the script

The actress has now revealed that she was supposed to play the lead opposite Aamir Khan in Mangal Panday and Rani Mukerji was to have only a cameo.
Ameesha Patel

MUMBAI:  Ameesha Patel who will soon be seen in Gadar 2 has had a short yet fulfilling career in Bollywood. The actress who will be reprising her role as Sakina in the film opposite Sunny Deol will be seen on the big screens after a long time. The actress has now revealed that she was supposed to play the lead opposite Aamir Khan in Mangal Panday and Rani Mukerji was to have only a cameo.

In an interview with a news portal, Ameesha said, “In Mangal Pandey, she (Rani) was not the heroine of the film. When Aamir narrated me the subject I was opposite the British actor Toby Stephens, and it was only one love angle. And Aamir had a love angle with a British actress, who gets jealous in the middle, that's why the film was a little roughly edited. Rani was only supposed to be there as a guest appearance for one song.”

Ameesha further added, “Aamir, halfway through the filming, felt that there is one love story with a British actor so let me be earthy and let me have a love story with someone Indian so the audience can relate. From just one item song, Rani ended up having a Holi song with me… but I never felt that why. In fact, she would always say on set, “arey tu kaise itni dubli hai, bata mujhe” because her typical style of talking and I would be sitting, talking while looking prim and proper. There was this contrast completely and we all had a blast shooting. You have to be secure with yourself, leave whatever they want to talk about and just do your job.”

Mangal Panday was directed by Ketan Mehta and was a hit at the box office.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar. 

