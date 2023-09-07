Interesting! When Ameesha Patel revealed that Rani Mukerji only had a cameo in Mangal Panday when she was narrated the script

MUMBAI: Ameesha Patel who will soon be seen in Gadar 2 has had a short yet fulfilling career in Bollywood. The actress who will be reprising her role as Sakina in the film opposite Sunny Deol will be seen on the big screens after a long time. The actress has now revealed that she was supposed to play the lead opposite Aamir Khan in Mangal Panday and Rani Mukerji was to have only a cameo.

In an interview with a news portal, Ameesha said, “In Mangal Pandey, she (Rani) was not the heroine of the film. When Aamir narrated me the subject I was opposite the British actor Toby Stephens, and it was only one love angle. And Aamir had a love angle with a British actress, who gets jealous in the middle, that's why the film was a little roughly edited. Rani was only supposed to be there as a guest appearance for one song.”

Ameesha further added, “Aamir, halfway through the filming, felt that there is one love story with a British actor so let me be earthy and let me have a love story with someone Indian so the audience can relate. From just one item song, Rani ended up having a Holi song with me… but I never felt that why. In fact, she would always say on set, “arey tu kaise itni dubli hai, bata mujhe” because her typical style of talking and I would be sitting, talking while looking prim and proper. There was this contrast completely and we all had a blast shooting. You have to be secure with yourself, leave whatever they want to talk about and just do your job.”

Mangal Panday was directed by Ketan Mehta and was a hit at the box office.

