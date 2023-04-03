“It was a 95% blockage, I survived a major heart attack and this was because of the love and positive energy from the fans which are coming in,” says Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen came live on Instagram, giving a health update and has given some special messages for all the fans and loved ones.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 16:21
movie_image: 
Sushmita Sen

MUMBAI : It was quite a shocking news for all the fans and audience when they came to know that Sushmita Sen suffered a major heart attack. 

Earlier, Sushmita Sen had given out a post revealing the news of getting a Heart Attack few days ago. Ever since then, we have seen the fans and audience praying for her good health and sending across positivity energy for the actress.

Sushmita came live today on instagram for the first time ever since she suffered a heart attack. The actress was looking a little low and her voice was very weak during the session as she spoke to her followers. 

The actress has thanked all the fans and audience for this positive energy and all the prayers for her well being. She also had a list to thank a few people which included her close ones and a few doctors who had treated the actress.

The actress said that from the past 2 days, she has been getting a lot of positive messages and lot of prayers from the fans and audience and she feels overwhelmed. Sushmita Sen says that the greatest earning of life is the generating love.

ALSO READ – “Isne to Uorfi ki dress pahen li hai,” say Netizens as they troll Pooja Hegde on her outfit

Sushmita Sen also says that she is now taking a lot of care and she will be fine very soon and will shoot for the Season 3 of Aarya like never before. The actress says that she has survived the heart attack that had 95% blockage and this is all because of the love she has been getting from the fans and audience.

The actress added that never think that gym is a bad place to go in fact she said that it is because of the gym and her fitness that she had survived a big heart attack. Sushmita also said that being on the other side of the heart attack this feeling has given her a sense of promise and she also says that heart attack is not only a men thing and even women get it.

We wish for a speedy recovery of  Sushmita.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

ALSO READ – Pathaan becomes the highest grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3 and more films who have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer

 

Sushmita Sen SUSHMITA SEN FANS SUSHMITA SEN HEART ATTACK Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/04/2023 - 16:21

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
MUMBAI: Actress and former beauty queen Manushi Chillar has been roped in to star in a Telugu-Hindi aerial action drama...
Exclusive! Actor Sonal Vengurlekar aka Anjali quits Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora, Sanjay Gagnani because of the leap!
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
“It was a 95% blockage, I survived a major heart attack and this was because of the love and positive energy from the fans which are coming in,” says Sushmita Sen
MUMBAI : It was quite a shocking news for all the fans and audience when they came to know that Sushmita Sen suffered a...
Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya: Preeta and Anjali at the same hospital
MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Is Paras Kalnawat collaborating with Ramesh Taurani for a project?
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated...
Recent Stories
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF

Latest Video

Related Stories
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
Manushi to star in Varun Tej's aerial action drama based on IAF
Pushpa 2
Pathaan becomes the highest grossing Hindi films; Pushpa 2, Tiger 3 and more films who have the potential to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Aisha and Dear Zindagi fame actress Ira Dubey raised temperature with her hot looks
Hotness Alert! Here are the times when Aisha and Dear Zindagi fame actress Ira Dubey raised temperature with her hot looks
Pooja Hegde
“Isne to Uorfi ki dress pahen li hai,” say Netizens as they troll Pooja Hegde on her outfit
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora throw a lavish party for mom Joyce Arora, check out the stunning unseen pictures
Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora throw a lavish party for mom Joyce Arora, check out the stunning unseen pictures
Pathaan
Exclusive! "Pathaan has proved that we should see the content before going for boycott" - Manish Wadhwa