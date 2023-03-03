"Its a Fashion disaster, please fire your stylist" netizens on Huma Qureshi's dressing

Actress Huma Qureshi is getting negative and unhealthy comments with regards to her dressing, have a look at the comments
Huma Qureshi

MUMBAI :Actress Huma Qureshi is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses in Bollywood industry, over the time with her beautiful acting contribution and her fashion she has been grabbing the attention of the fans.

The fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and post of the actress Huma Qureshi and this latest video of the actress is getting viral all over internet, as she was seen attending a party, indeed the actress is supremely hot in her outfit, the fans are not keeping calm but showering all the love for the actress and her outfit, but there are few people who are trolling the actress for different reasons.

ALSO READ –  Deepika Padukone to be a presenter at Oscars 2023, but even these Bollywood actors would be perfect as presenters

As we can see in these comments many people are expressing that she is not at all looking good , they are saying she is a big fashion disaster and she should fire her fashion designer.

What are your views on these comments for actress Huma Qureshi and on her dressing sense, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television, stay tuned to Tellychakkar

ALSO READ – Bheed: Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar starrer to release in black and white, is it a big risk?

About Author

