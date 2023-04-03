Jagjeet Singh Rissam on his movie The Era of 1990, “It’s a different concept that we haven’t seen before” – Exclusive

MUMBAI: Jagjeet Singh Rissam will next be seen in the movie The Era of 1990. The movie is directed by Shahid Kazmi and it also stars Arjun Manhas and Sara Khan in the lead roles.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Jagjeet Singh Rissam and spoke to him about the movie, and a lot more...

Tell us something about your character in The Era of 1990.

I play the role of a Police officer in the movie. My senior in the film is a negative character, but my character is positive. He always stands by the truth and he doesn’t like to work under people who are wrong. I even have a dialogue, ‘Meri Pagadi mujhe jhukana nahi sikhati’. So, as I have a totally positive character I am very happy about it.

You are also producing the film, so what made you yes to the project?

Shahid Kazmi, the director of the movie, I have worked with him earlier also. He is my friend and let me tell you that there wasn’t a script. We had the story that the film will be about piracy and how things go from India to Pakistan. Also, the main thing is that this is the story of Jammu, my hometown and even my director is from Jammu. So, it’s a different concept that we haven’t seen before. On the spot, we would make dialogues like if we have a scene, we would make dialogues for it 10 minutes before the scene. The director used to message us that this is your dialogue and let’s shoot it. We knew about the story, so on that basis we were making a movie. So, I felt that the concept was different, I believed in my director and I trusted my team, and that’s the reason I invested in my project.

What's more difficult, producing a movie or acting in a movie?

Both things are difficult. In acting, you have to see how you represent yourself and how you play that role. And as a producer, one has to believe the project and the team. So, as an actor you have to portray a character and as a producer you have to see the whole team. So, both the things are difficult, and it depends on us how we see it.

The Era of 1990 is slated to release on 17th March 2023.

