Arjun Manhas on his dusky look in The Era of 1990, “I was very sceptical about how it will look” – Exclusive

Arjun Manhas will next be seen in a movie titled The Era of 1990. TellyChakkar recently interacted with Arjun and spoke to him about the movie, his dusky look, and a lot more…
movie_image: 
MUMBAI: Arjun Manhas, who has been a part of multiple films and TV serials, will next be seen in a movie titled The Era of 1990. The movie is directed by Shahid Kazmi and also stars Sara Khan in the lead role.

TellyChakkar recently interacted with Arjun and spoke to him about the movie, his dusky look, and a lot more…

Tell us something about your role in The Era Of 1990.

My role is of a small-town guy who at a very young age gets into the piracy business. It’s shown that the cassettes of India used to go to Pakistan and their cassettes used to come here. So, he makes this his business and gets into piracy. It’s a very different character that I am playing. It was also very challenging as they have given me a dusky look. Earlier, I had played lover boy and chocolate boy kind of roles, but in this movie it’s a complete package; he is a lover boy as well as the rough and tough guy who does action.

You have been given a dusky look in the movie and it is completely opposite of what you look in real-life. So, were you a bit hesitant to take up the role?

Mostly, the roles I have done earlier, they haven’t changed anything when it comes to the colour of my skin. But, when I got this character and they told me that my skin tone will be dark, I was very sceptical about how it will look. But, later, they did a couple of look tests, and they totally made my skin tone dark. I was seeing myself for the first time in such makeup, so it was a bit strange. I told my director that I am ready to do this, but then it should look authentic and people should feel that it’s naturally like that. So, it used to take around two hours to get the makeup done.

What kind of preparation did you do for your role?

When the director narrated the story, I really liked the concept. As the film is set in the 90s and I am 1989 born, I have seen that era and that’s why it was easy for me to grasp it. During the preparation, we had to keep many things in mind like the look has to be simple, the hair shouldn’t be much stylish, and how the guys were of Jammu & Kashmir at that time as the film is set there. I am from Jammu & Kashmir, so it wasn’t a problem for me. But, I have worked a lot on the character.

