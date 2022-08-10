Meet Mickey Contractor who makes all the actresses look beautiful on the big screens

Makeup is something very important for an actress or an actor, and there are many behind-the-scenes stars who the actors look lovely on the big screens. Today, let’s talk about makeup artist Mickey Contractor who has made actresses look beautiful in movies.
MUMBAI :It takes a village to make an actor or an actress look good on the big screen, and make-up is something very important. While everyone praises the stars for how wonderful they look in movies, the people behind them don’t get much recognition. But, thanks to social media, even hairstylists, make-up artists, and more behind-the-scenes stars are coming in front of people.

Also Read:  From styling stalwarts like Khiladi Akshay Kumar to Thalapathy Vijay, meet Komal Shahani, who talks about her working experience!

Today, let’s talk about Mickey Contractor who is one of the veteran makeup artists. Mickey reportedly started his journey as a makeup artist in Bollywood with Kajol in 1992. He was the makeup artist for Kajol in her first film Bekhudi which also marked his debut in the industry.

Later, there was no looking back for him as he has done makeup for multiple actors and actresses in movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Mohabbatein, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kal Ho Na Ho, Don, My Name Is Khan, Veere Di Wedding, and many more.

From Kajol to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan to Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, in his career of 30 years in Bollywood, he has worked with mostly all generations of actresses. Check out his pictures below with actresses he has worked with and is still working with…

We have to say that Mickey is undoubtedly one of the best makeup artists we have in the industry and has proved his mettle with mostly all the movies that he has done makeup for. He has also won a couple of awards for Best Make-up.

Also Read: Meet Amit Thakur, the hairstylist who makes actresses look amazing

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

