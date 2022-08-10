Meet Amit Thakur, the hairstylist who makes actresses look amazing

MUMBAI : When we look at an actress in movies or at red carpets or at her wedding, we praise her look. But, it takes a village to make them look amazing. From make-up artists to hairstylists to costume designers, a lot of people put in their best for a celeb’s perfect look. A hairdo is very important for a celeb, and today, we will talk about Amit Thakur, the hairstylist who makes actresses look amazing.

Amit Thakur has been in the industry for around a decade. He has worked with many actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor, and a lot more. From movies to promotions to weddings, he makes your favourite actresses look gorgeous with his art of hairstyling.







Amit’s Instagram is filled with pictures and videos of him doing hairstyling for the actress. His name was even mentioned by Janhvi in Koffee With Karan when she apologised to him for ruining the hairstyling that he did for her.

Well, of course, he does hairstyling for actresses in many movies and has also made them look gorgeous at the red carpets. But well, not many would know that Amit did hair for Katrina, Kiara, and Nayanthara for their respective weddings as well. If you see the movie Zero carefully, in a scene you will spot Amit doing hair for Katrina.



Amit also has his own hairstyling academy named Mane Masters Hair Academy. Well, clearly he is one of the most famous and in-demand hairstylists right now in Bollywood.



For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.